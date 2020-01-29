An afternoon fire near Warm Mineral Springs Park caused closure of the landmark spa Wednesday afternoon.
It will likely re-open Thursday morning.
North Port Fire Rescue and Sarasota County Emergency Services (Sarasota County Fire Department) around 3 p.m. responded to a shed fire on San Rafael Avenue off US Highway 41. The blaze was caused by a downed power pole.
Flames were contained to the shed and there were no injuries, North Port spokesman Josh Taylor said. Power in the surrounding area is out while Florida Power & Light works to restore services to the grid that includes Warm Mineral Springs Park.
There was no indication on what caused the power pole to tumble.
"Strong work by both departments. Collaboration is key," Taylor wrote in a social media posting.
