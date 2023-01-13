FIRED UP: North Port cuts the ribbon on training tower

NORTH PORT — Local officials cut the ribbon on a new training tower for first responders on a windy Friday afternoon.
North Port Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus thanked a small crowd of past and present firefighters, partners in emergency response, and city leaders for their efforts in getting a local training facility near West Price Boulevard.
"There have been a lot of people at the department over the years that helped this project," Titus said.
The five-story building, near the current North Port Utilities building, will allow North Port Fire and Rescue to conduct live fire and search-and-rescue practice without needed to travel outside city limits.
Previously, firefighters and EMTs from North Port would have to travel out to Englewood for the closest training facility.
Titus said the first plans for the facility conceived in 1997, marking nearly 25 years of effort for a local training facility. The facility costs approximately $2 million to construct.
After an invocation from Pastor Brian Zdrojowy, City Manager Jerome Fletcher and Vice Mayor Alice White thanked Titus and other Fire Rescue leaders for their dedication to protecting the city.
"Having this in our backyard fits into our mantra of North Port controlled its own destiny," Fletcher said.
"We are all grateful to have our own facility," White said in her own remarks.
The construction of the tower, which was assembled off-site and then moved to its new location, was contracted to Wharton-Smith Construction.
Caryn Huff, a representative from Wharton-Smith, also spoke at the ribbon-cutting and cited the good working relationship between the firm and the departments involved in advocating for the tower.
"It's truly been a pleasure working with all of you," Huff said.
Before the ribbon-cutting, Deputy Fire Chief Nick Herlihy stepped up to the microphone for a last-minute surprise. Herlihy and other senior staff revealed that they had asked for Wharton-Smith's help to prepare a special dedication to Titus, in thanks for his leadership on the tower and the training of staff.
A Wharton-Smith banner fell off the tower, revealing a sign with the number "63" — Titus' ID number with North Port Department, which he was assigned for decades.
"Thank you, Chief — very much — for making this happen," Herlihy said, before shaking hands with Titus.
After the ribbon-cutting, the gathered crowd was able to tour the facility and get a sneak peak at what first responders in North Port could look forward to for future training.
Titus noted during his remarks that the new tower only represents Phase I of a larger plan for the West Price Boulevard area.
City staff have future plans for a firearms training area nearby for North Port Police Department, as well as new classrooms for the Fire Department at the Utilities building — once Utilities moves to a new location.
The Fire Rescue Tower will also be available to North Port's mutual aid partners — including Englewood Area Fire District — to join in training.
Evan Osborne, who has been with Fire Rescue for three years, said that he is looking forward to live fire training at the new tower.
"There are so many different things we can do here," Osborne said, walking through the facility.
