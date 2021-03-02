You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters rescue cat from house fire

North Port Fire team use special equipment to assist feline

NORTH PORT — North Port Fire Rescue crews were sent to a call Tuesday about heavy smoke billowing from a home.

When they got there, everyone was saved from a kitchen fire, but one resident of the home needed a little help: Kesha the cat.

Fire crews realized the female feline was overcome by the smoke. They used a special breathing mask they have for just that purpose and were able to get oxygen into her lungs and resuscitate her in a few minutes, explained Josh Taylor, spokesman for the city of North Port.

“Strong work to the responding crews who know our pets are like family!” Taylor posted on social media following the fire.

Ten vehicles were dispatched to the home, which is on the 6220 block of Morning Avenue. The fire was called in at 3:50 p.m.

