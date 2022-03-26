featured topical Fish drops out of sky during baseball game here Flying fish narrowly misses fans By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER Mar 26, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tommie Jo Brode took this photo of the fish that landed in the row in front of her. Shortly afterward, a staff worker removed it. PHOTO BY TOMMIE JO BRODE WELLEN PARK — Some people fish all day and they don't get a single bite.In Tommie Jo Brode's case, the fish came to her, and it was at CoolToday Park, where she and her daughter Mattie Marsilio were enjoying a Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves game Friday.Things were quite normal, until "we heard a loud crash — a fish had dropped from the sky. We were in row 12 and it landed right in front of us," said Brode."Fortunately, no one was in that seat; it wasn't a little fish, but a big one about 10 inches long, and it could have given the person a concussion if the seat hadn't been empty."Spectators around her jumped, the sound was that loud, she said.Brode surmised the fish was dropped by an osprey; "You can see the nest by the stadium." On Saturday, Brode returned to the ballpark to watch a game between the Minnesota Twins and Braves.In a phone interview with The Daily Sun, she said: "I think we're safe; I’ve been here all day and no flying fish." Mattie Marsilio, left, a sophomore at Kent State, was with her mom Tommie Jo Brode enjoying a Red Sox and Braves game at CoolToday Park, when an unexpected visitor dropped from the sky. PHOTO BY TOMMIE JO BRODE Brode, who lives in Stow, Ohio and has a vacation home in Gran Paradiso, is a risk management consultant by trade.She laughed and said she's never had to warn clients about being injured from falling fish.Brode has season tickets to the Braves' spring training."I bought these seats not only for my family to enjoy but for clients. Maybe I’ll warn them before they use the tickets," she said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now RV blows tire on I-75, crash hurts one Timothy Rice found guilty on molestation charges Cement truck driver arrested in NP hit-and-run; 2 injured Cops: Teen arrested on burglary, arson charges Alligator kills dog at SCF campus; trapper summoned Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV blows tire on I-75, crash hurts one Timothy Rice found guilty on molestation charges Cement truck driver arrested in NP hit-and-run; 2 injured Cops: Teen arrested on burglary, arson charges Alligator kills dog at SCF campus; trapper summoned
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.