NORTH PORT — Bruce Isbell understands there are many people in the community who cannot drive any longer, but still need to get out to shop for groceries and see their doctors.
And thanks to an organization that has been around since 1974, non-drivers can get rides to their appointments.
FISH of North Port is a nonprofit comprised entirely of volunteers, dedicated to providing transportation to residents who have no other alternative.
Bruce Isbell has been the president of FISH (Friends in Service Here) for the past eight years.
“We provide rides to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice,” Isbell said. “We also provide rides for shopping in North Port only. The service is door to door.”
Riders must be North Port residents with no transportation alternative.
If you need a ride, there is an answering service from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 941-474-8802 the day before your trip.
This a free service, but donations are suggested and appreciated.
“We do not receive any grants, FISH of North Port survives due to the generous donation of time by our volunteers,” Isbell said. “We want people to know that we are here for them.”
Volunteers are also needed a few hours a day Sunday through Thursday to connect drivers with riders. The dispatcher finds rides for the people who have called in by calling available drivers on their preferred days to drive.
“You simply call the answering service or receive the list via email and start calling drivers. The more dispatchers we have, the less frequently you would be called upon to do this.”
In 2019, about 40 FISH volunteers provided more than 1,300 rides to residents.
Right now, Isbell can only count on a dozen regular volunteers.
“Some people are nervous about COVID and they don’t want to take the risk,” Isbell said. “We only accept clients who have been vaccinated or have tested positive and have been treated for COVID. All clients must wear a mask in the car.”
