Bruce Isbell, president of the North Port FISH chapter, hopes drivers will sign on to help North Port residents who are without transportation but need help with visits to their doctors.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

NORTH PORT — Friends In Service Here of North Port, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing transportation to medical appointments, is in dire need of volunteers.

“We are desperately short of volunteers, both drivers and callers,” said Bruce Isbell, president of FISH. “The number of daily ride requests continues to increase, but the number of volunteers available is decreasing for a myriad of reasons.”


