NORTH PORT — Friends In Service Here of North Port, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing transportation to medical appointments, is in dire need of volunteers.
“We are desperately short of volunteers, both drivers and callers,” said Bruce Isbell, president of FISH. “The number of daily ride requests continues to increase, but the number of volunteers available is decreasing for a myriad of reasons.”
FISH drivers take North Port residents who have no other transportation alternative to doctors appointments in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice.
“The key to managing the demand for rides is an adequate number of volunteers, a number which fluctuates between seasons,” Isbell said. “Without additional volunteers, we may have to suspend ride services at least temporarily.”
Volunteer drivers devote approximately 2 hours per week to drive on a day that is convenient for them.
Drivers have the option of turning down a request to drive if it is not convenient. Callers volunteer one hour per day, Sunday through Thursday after 3 p.m. to confirm appointments.
“We will reimburse for mileage if requested,” Isbell said.
The only driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition.
To learn more about becoming a volunteer, contact Isbell at 941-429-8945.
