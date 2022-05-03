NORTH PORT — Some residents in the area need to see their doctors, but they don't have access to an automobile.
That's where FISH of North Port steps up to help.
FISH is a nonprofit organization comprised of volunteers, dedicated to providing transportation for North Port residents who have no transportation alternative.
"We take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice," said Bruce Isbell, president of FISH of North Port, Inc. "We are in urgent need of additional volunteer drivers and dispatchers. Some of our volunteers are seasonal, however our clients live here full time. It is imperative we increase the number of available volunteers to keep up with the demand."
Jim Sottile has been a volunteer driver for FISH for approximately 20 years.
"We are definitely short on help," Sottile said. "It breaks my heart some days. People are crying in appreciation of a ride to their doctors."
Sottile said over the years, he has given couples rides and then they lose a spouse and are on their own.
"It's tough ... but we have to help our community," he said. "God's been good to me, and I want to give back and help out."
Cecelia Loughman has been a volunteer driver for FISH for three years.
She lives in Heron Creek in North Port and found out about the organization from a neighbor.
"I've always done volunteer work of some kind throughout my life," Loughman said. "It's fills an important need."
Loughman encourages others to volunteer.
"It's simple and rewarding," she said. "It's pretty straight forward, and if you're busy that day or you don't feel well, you can always say no to the appointment."
Volunteer drivers need only be willing to devote approximately 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers always have the option of turning down a request to drive if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested.
Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition.
The organization is also looking for volunteers to be dispatchers. This involves making calls to drivers Sunday through Thursday to coordinate clients and drivers, one week per month. The more dispatchers we have, the less frequently the request to dispatch.
"We are a donation only service, and the recommended donation is $5 for North Port trips and $10 for trips to Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice.
To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
For more information, visit www.fishofnorthport.org.
