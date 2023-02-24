WELLEN PARK — North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher took his case for “unity” to the public Wednesday night, complete with a Q&A session.
Fletcher was the main presenter at “North Port United,” held at the Public Safety Building at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Preto Boulevard.
The event was sponsored by North Port Forward, a local civic engagement group, with roughly 130 attendees from across the city.
Fletcher and other staff attempted to make the case that a proposed de-annexation of the West Villages/Wellen Park area would hurt area residents and the city at-large.
“It will not be as easy as you think it is,” Fletcher said.
The presentation honed in on three major arguments from supporters of de-annexation: property tax rates, continuation of services, and North Port’s financial health.
Fletcher conceded that assessed property taxes may go down if Wellen Park/West Villages area returned to unincorporated Sarasota County. However, other costs — such as impact fees still owed to the Wellen Park development company — may be passed on from the city to then-independent local residents.
Regarding public services, Fletcher said there was no information on whether public safety responses would be longer or shorter after de-annexation. He did state that he believes costs for Wellen Park residents for solid waste removal would increase, either by contracting with a private hauler or with the city as the closest locality.
“We will still play a role in your life,” Fletcher said during his presentation.
Finally, the city manager denied allegations that emergency funds had been used to balance the city’s budget.
Rather, Fletcher said, fund reserves had been built in normal budgeting from previous years and those funds were used to cover emergency expenses related to Hurricane Ian.
After Fletcher’s presentation, the floor was opened for questions from both supporters and opponents of de-annexation.
Among those supporters was John Maisel, a leading member of West Villagers for Responsible Government.
Leading up to his question, Maisel referred to Fletcher’s presentation as “myth and innuendo” that misrepresented the position of people like himself and his allies.
Maisel asked city officials about the amount of capital North Port had invested in the area, as well as assets and liabilities that connected them across the Myakka River.
Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough replied that the city’s older sewer plant serviced Wellen Park for several years before a new plant was built. Though the city did collect sewer fees, the fees did not cover the total cost of service and required money from the general fund to keep services running.
Another resident raised a point of contention with an alleged 31% proposed increase in property taxes from 2019, which was later reduced to a roughly 13% increase with funding from reserves making up the difference.
Fletcher responded by citing recent commendations the city had received for financial prudence, including a recent upgrade of its issuer and non-ad valorem rating.
Wibb Meade, a North Port resident, noted that the development around Wellen Park happened after the city’s annexation of the area in 2002. He said that he believed Sarasota County did not want development in the area at the time.
“Now they do, I guess,” Meade said.
Longtime city residents Carla and Tom Barrett said that they were hopeful that respectful communication would continue, though they were still not decided on whether or not North Port should keep Wellen Park.
“I think the manager made it clear that it’s out of his hands,” Carla Barrett said, citing the ongoing lawsuit to allow a vote on de-annexation.
A second “North Port United” event is scheduled for June 3. Members of the public can learn more about the tour at northportforward.com/events.
