NORTH PORT — North Port has a new city manager. Jerome Fletcher was named to the post Thursday.
North Port's city manager oversees a nearly $200 million budget and some 700 workers. He replaces Pete Lear, who left in November following an investigation into a sexual relationship with a subordinate.
Fletcher is a deputy administrator with Montgomery County in Maryland. His contract was approved by a 4-1 vote during a special meeting Thursday morning.
But his hiring came amid quibbling over terms of a 10-page contract, as Commissioner Debbie McDowell objected to expenses being capped at $30,000. Commissioners also debated a monthly car allowance: $500 or $400. They settled on $500.
“I could never agree to that,” McDowell said of the $30,000 figure. “That's insane.”
But McDowell was alone, as her four colleagues voted to OK the four-year deal that pays Fletcher perks, including the $30,000, plus a $185,000 salary. Lear earned some $163,000.
Covering moving costs is standard in upper management, according to Doug Thomas, a recruiter hired by North Port to find Lear's replacement.
“There is some risk on (Fletcher's) behalf,” he said.
Fletcher on Thursday was pleased with the offer.
“It's a very exciting day, for myself and my family,” he said in a remote visit at city hall.
Fletcher, his wife and their two teen children visit town Saturday to explore housing choices.
Fletcher has until Oct. 1 to begin his new job. He must enroll in city manager certification courses and complete that process by 2025.
He was also to adhere to a code of ethics and the “highest level of professional standards expected from the chief administrative officer of the city,” according to contract language adopted Thursday.
