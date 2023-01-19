NORTH PORT — Months after the storm, Hurricane Ian continues to loom large in North Port.
City Manager Jerome Fletcher hammered home in State of the City report Thursday that while residents suffered significant harm, those same residents responded with compassion and determination to help each other in the weeks afterward.
"It brought out the best in us," Fletcher said, addressing a room full of civic and business leaders on Thursday. "We saw neighbors helping neighbors."
Fletcher delivered his second State of the City in front of nearly 200 members of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. The event was held at a meeting space on the North Port campus of Suncoast Technical College.
Starting off his speech, Fletcher thanked those gathered in the room for the aid provided by both the chamber and individual companies during and after the hurricane.
"You are the lifeblood of our economy and our community," Fletcher said.
He went on to extend his gratitude to first responders, utility workers, city sanitation staff, and other workers who helped rescue city residents and restore safe conditions.
Despite Hurricane Ian and the COVID-19 pandemic, Fletcher said North Port has seen consistent growth in population and businesses.
City staff processed roughly 82,000 inspections during 2022, with approximately 20,000 permits issued for various work throughout North Port.
Fletcher linked that growth to the advocacy of both the public and city leaders — including the recent announcement of a future Sarasota Memorial hospital site in city limits and a planned affiliated healthcare campus in Wellen Park.
Connections in the city would be further enhanced, he added, after voters approved a referendum supporting the widening of Price Boulevard — an area Fletcher referred to as a key east-west corridor.
"We are excited about the progress in the months ahead," Fletcher noted.
City leadership also acknowledged that challenges remain to be tackled in 2023.
Fletcher noted that North Port officials are still working on finding an appropriate business for a private-public partnership investment in Warm Mineral Springs Park, to renovate existing buildings and provide long-term financial health in management.
Some local residents have adamantly opposed development on Warm Mineral Springs' traditional borders, with one opponent saying developers were planning to create a "small Disney World" around the springs.
During his speech, Fletcher pledged that he remained committed to making sure that all voices were heard in determining Warm Mineral Springs' future.
"That will not be excluded in this process, I will guarantee that," Fletcher said.
The city manager also spoke briefly about an ongoing campaign by some Wellen Park residents to de-annex the subdivision from North Port city limits.
In his speech, Fletcher referred to a "small but vocal minority" of Wellen Park residents raising the issue of de-annexation. To answer them, Fletcher said that his office would be emphasizing the benefits of the "community of unity" he referred to his 2021 State of the City address.
The concept of "unity" became all the more apparent, Fletcher argued, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. At one point, he half-jokingly said he was a "true Floridian" now that he had shared the experience of making it through a powerful storm with his new neighbors.
"The future is bright for North Port, and we invite you all to be a part of it," Fletcher said as he ended his remarks.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday also included a presentation by chamber Executive Director Bill Gunnin.
Much of the report seemed to dovetail with Fletcher's optimism, with the chamber reporting 176 new member organizations in 2022 — bringing the total number to 632.
The chamber also recognized longtime member and former board secretary Gale West as its 2023 Business Advocate, honoring decades of work both within the chamber and in organizations such as the United Way and the North Port Toastmasters' Club.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.