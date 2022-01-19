NORTH PORT — City Manager Jerome Fletcher gives his first State of the City speech today.
Hired in October, Fletcher is the featured speaker at the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce's annual overview of city affairs that includes the 2022 Business Advocate Hall of Fame induction of Peter Bartolotta.
Fletcher's theme is a “community with unity,” which moves in several directions, including a dispute between the city and homeowners in Wellen Park, a series of neighborhoods and a master-planned development on the city's west side.
Fletcher also addresses the city's achievements in public safety. Among the highlights, police in 2021 responded to 28,000 service calls, while the Utilities division pushed out 1.25 billion gallons of drinking water and treated 925 million gallons of wastewater while Warm Mineral Springs Park cleared nearly $1.8 million in revenue.
He also talks about other pursuits such as filling 70 staff jobs, pressing forward on commercial water and sewer lines, and addressing Wellen Park de-annexation. These and other issues had topped this year's goals, he said in a preview of Thursday's remarks.
“As you can see, the city of North Port is busy,” Fletcher notes in his speech. “We also have challenges to face.”
Among them are the widening of Price Boulevard and replacing residential septic-system hookups with city water.
“Please consider lending your time to help us grow in a way that we are all invested in,” his speech states.
A Wellen Park group, the West Villagers for Responsible Government, has pushed for decoupling North Port for unincorporated Sarasota County. City commissioners voted against it last year, but the decision now sits before a three-person panel with the Second District Court of Appeal after local court hearings.
Fletcher had pledged to meet with the West Villagers group.
North Port placed a nearly 18-minute video of Fletcher's State of the City on its Facebook and YouTube platforms on Thursday. It will send a push notification through its North RePort City app around 10 a.m.
North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor is looking forward to the State of the City.
“It’s a great way for the community to get a quick look and see some of the highlights that their local government has been working on and to see some of the future focus,” Taylor said.
