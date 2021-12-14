NORTH PORT — Drowning is fast and silent. During some circumstances, it can happen in as little as 30 seconds.
The North Port Parks & Recreation Department hosted an event recently to launch the 2022 Float 4 Life program at the North Port Aquatic Center. Swimming lessons are coming soon.
Float 4 Life instructors are trained to teach children as young as 6 months old to 3 years how to recover to a back float if they were in a water emergency.
“The North Port Aquatic Center is the first facility in Florida to teach this milestone curriculum,” said Devon Poulos, aquatics supervisor. “We were certified back in August and this is the first launch we are doing with the public. January is when we will start our swimming lesson sessions.”
Each 1-on-1 lesson is customized to a child’s ability in the water based on their stage of development and readiness.
The city is partnering with the Rotary Club of North Port, which sponsored training for aquatic center staff to become Float 4 Life instructors.
“The Rotary raised some dollars for our scholarship fund and rolled this program out with the Josh the Otter book,” Poulos said. “I became a first-time father in August, and this book really opened my mind. We have nine instructors who are certified to teach the classes. Parents can choose when to schedule an appointment as long as we have staff available.”
Residents were invited to visit the North Port Aquatics Center on Friday to view a video and demonstration about how to prevent drowning.
The video, presented by the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, explained that one of the very first things that otters teach their babies is how to float, and how easy it is for humans to teach this life-saving skill.
The foundation was founded by Blake and Kathy Collingsworth in 2008 after their personal tragedy of losing their son, Josh, due to accidental drowning. Out of this tragedy has come a worldwide foundation whose mission is to educate children and adults about water safety and drowning prevention. In 2008, the foundation created the Josh the Otter Water Safety and Awareness Program. In 2009, the concept Float 4 Life was developed. To date, more than 10,000 infants and toddlers have been taught water training skills. Learn more at www.float4life.org.
“Our mission is to help all members of our community be safer in, on, or around water,” said Trish Sturgess, aquatics supervisor. “This program is a fantastic opportunity for us to reach those who are the most at risk of accidental drowning and we’re so proud to offer this potentially life-saving course. We’re thankful for the continued support of Rotary Club of North Port Central, who have helped make this possible.”
The price for lessons is $30 for North Port residents, and $35 for non-residents. Scholarships are available.
For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Pool or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
