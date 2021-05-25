Flood insurance rates about to rise? North Port fights suggested FEMA changes

NORTH PORT — It may cost plenty more to live in Wellen Park soon. And portions of Talon Bay or Duck Key in North Port.
That's because updated federal flood maps will shift thousands of homes into a higher-risk category, from safe to more hazardous, likely causing a spike in insurance rates, according to those tracking such things.
The situation involves the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which administers federal disaster relief and civil defense. One of its roles is risk reduction. The agency furnishes Flood Insurance Rate Maps for lower-lying areas where storm surge, high tides and wave action are of greatest threat.
North Port neighborhoods along the Myakka River face such risks. Insurance-providers use the FEMA maps to set rates for high- and low-risk areas.
The problem in North Port, according to those living in those areas, is that FEMA is updating its maps with topographical and other data from 2007, the last time such information was available. New maps will widen red zones from Myakka River boundaries, raise the highest risk flood elevations to eight feet.
That leaves developed Wellen Park, parts of Talon Bay along Tamiami Trail and surrounding areas within the highest risk zones. Those areas had not been included in the last maps.
Flood insurance rates are based on FEMA's risk assessments.
But not using current elevation data is unjust, as most new housing within the draft areas are above minimum flood elevations, said Kevin Shaughnessy, a Wellen Park resident in the Gran Paradiso community.
His home, for instance, is at 14-foot elevation, yet it rests in FEMA's proposed AE or high-risk flood zone. Shaughnessy said some 3,500 Wellen Park homes would be affected if the new maps are adopted. FEMA closes its public comment/appeals process June 1. The changes would likely take effect later this year.
Complaining to FEMA, “it was canned responses. People with mortgages could pay three to five times more” for flood insurance, he said. “After all the noise we've made, (FEMA) said they'd take a look at it. It's ridiculous.”
As the changes unfolded at FEMA's public hearings, through COVID-19 and with draft maps, North Port's stormwater manager saw the future. So, Elizabeth Wong implored Wellen Park homebuilders and others to send platting data that showed construction details for land elevations. That and other data was forwarded to FEMA and its consultant AECOM, she said.
North Port also sent mailers to affected homeowners.
“They're using old data," Wong, who is also the city's acting floodplain administrator, said of FEMA. "We sent a letter urging them to update."
The city has posted on its website details of the FEMA project, how to appeal and other information to keep residents informed (cityofnorthport.com, type the word flood in the Search North Port prompt).
“It's just government at its worst,” Shaughnessy added. “Lots of seniors will struggle (on the FEMA website) with click on this table, click on that table. They won't have access to these maps.”
A FEMA spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.
