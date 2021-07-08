NORTH PORT — Potentially dangerous flooding is reported today in the North Port Estates neighborhoods.
The city has placed warning signboards and had sent alert notices to those traveling or living near that area in northern North Port, spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday morning.
“We're just concerned right now,” he said. "The water could come at a level not seen here in the City in decades. Already water in some areas has come up two feet overnight. Some roads have nearly four feet of water on top of them."
North Port Estates is largely rural, low-lying and zoned in spaces as agricultural. Hurricane Elsa this week dumping up to 12 inches of rain had topped drainage ditches, ponds and canals.
But that area is also vulnerable to rain sheet flow from points north, including the Myakka City area. Delayed by its slow gravitational drop to North Port, sheeting may arrive days after heavy rainfall such as Elsa's. North Port had already used heavy trucks to retrieve some stranded North Port Estates homeowners, Taylor said, its emergency teams on stand-by with more equipment.
The American Red Cross had been alerted to possible emergencies relating to flooding, and shelters are prepared to accept those affected by potential flooding, Taylor added. North Port had also reactived its Emergency Operations Center, which had closed with the lessened threat of Elsa.
That flooding threat could run up to 72 hours, depending on future rainfall and other weather conditions, Taylor said.
The City is opening a call center for any residents who have specific concerns on the flooding. That number is 941-429-7169.
"We are asking residents in areas prone to flooding to consider voluntary evacuations as quickly as possible," Taylor said. "Many roads in the impacted areas will not be passable. We do have high water vehicles and have already had to make a few calls for service. The City is working in conjunction with Sarasota County Emergency Operations to open an evacuation center. More details on that to come, if needed."
Visit www.cityofnorthport.com/alerts or sign up for "Alert Sarasota County” system to receiving emergency phone calls, texts, and emails related to specific areas of the City. You can sign up at www.alertsarasotacounty.com.
