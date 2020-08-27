SARASOTA — A political committee chaired by outgoing Sarasota school board member Eric Robinson did not break state campaign rules, the Florida Elections Commission decided this week.
At issue was a political group that Robinson ran accepting $4,000 from a candidate for Sarasota city commission, and that day delivering the money to the Republican Party of Sarasota.
The funding was for campaign literature for Martin Hyde, running for the Sarasota City District 2 seat, now held by Liz Alpert. A wealthy Sarasota businessman, Hyde wrote the check for campaign mailers.
The strategy, according to documents filed with the state in May 2017, was to get Hyde branded as a Sarasota Republican, which would violate Florida rules in a nonpartisan race. Having him endorsed by Republicans, however, would not violate the rules.
Hyde’s contribution was juggled between two political committees, one now inactive, and forwarded within hours to county Republicans, records with the Florida Elections Commission showed.
After a March delay due to the coronavirus, the Florida Elections Commission on Wednesday dismissed the complaint against Making a Better Tomorrow, the political committee that Robinson ran. He also chaired another political committee, Legal Reform Now Committee, or LRNC, also alleged to have skirted the rules to forward Hyde’s donation to the Republican Party of Sarasota. The LRNC had since become inactive.
Filing a complaint with state or federal election officials, whether legitimate or not, is abusive, said Robinson, who on Aug. 18 lost his District 3 school board seat to newcomer Tom Edwards.
Pattern filings favor those making the complaints, not the target of them, Robinson and others in the same boat insist. Someone like Robinson, for instance, is issued a gag order on such matters. But an election or ethics complaint gains steam, especially in opposition camps, and tarnishes a candidate, he said. And they’re often filed just before a vote, he added.
“It does affect elections,” Robinson said, noting another run for school board is possible should student performance scores decline.
Hyde in a reported radio interview had acknowledged that his $4,000 would help brand his image in Republican red Sarasota County. He gained greater notoriety during his city commission run, however, using racially charged language in incidents involving Hispanics. He later surmised those outbursts were due to “poor character” versus the ethnicity of those involved.
Robinson had another ethics complaint filed this month for accepting a foreign cash donation as treasurer of another Sarasota County political committee. It was filed with the Federal Elections Committee. He acknowledged that he had served dozens of such committees through his Venice CPA firm.
Another frivolous filing, Robinson said.
“I record the transactions,” he said of his role in most dealings.
