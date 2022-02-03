NORTH PORT — Florida lawmakers would ban forms of public protest because of what North Port experienced in September.
A bill working through state Senate chambers would, if adopted, limit so-called targeted picketing, a form of protest outside the homes of public officials, even private citizens.
Such protests last year occurred in North Port at the Wabasso Avenue house of Chris and Roberta Laundrie, parents of Brian Laundrie, the travel companion and fiance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, for example. Sarasota County school board member Shirley Brown also had anti-mask protesters picketing her Sarasota home in October. Those protesters had lights and sirens, Brown had said.
Protesters in September had picketed the Laundrie house, using bullhorns to amplify their displeasure. Others posted signs and photos along the city-owned right of way in front of the Wabasso Avenue house. Those loud and sometimes contentious protests ran for weeks, causing disruptions and bringing crowds.
Protesters also drew condemnation from neighbors, however. North Port police on occasion nipped disturbances and came once to arrest a neighbor in a shoving match with a protester.
The Senate bill, co-sponsored by Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican, and Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, were debated Thursday in a Criminal Justice Committee hearing. It would likely take affect this summer, if signed into law.
Court challenges are likely, however, as public assembly is a civil right, advocates argue. Misdemeanor violators would face fines and jail.
Andra Griffin deemed the targeting push as a “dangerous precedent.” The Bradenton woman led weeks of protests at the Laundrie house, some of that behind a bullhorn.
“It’s not normal behavior to not show concern for their son’s whereabouts,” she had said of badgering Roberta and Chris Laundrie. “…if we’re wrong, we’re wrong … but I don’t believe I am … I’m trusting my gut.”
Statewide police had favored the bill, citing protests outside the Wabasso house, according to media reports. Brian Laundrie was the former social-media influencer later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot in the Big Slough Preserve in North Port.
A diary recovered near his remains reportedly contained a confession of his involvement in Petito's death, FBI authorities had said. She had died from strangulation and blunt-force trauma, according to medical reports issued in September.
"Brian Laundrie, the murderer from southwest Florida, had days and days of protests at … his parents' house. He's not an elected official, his parents weren't elected officials either, but that wasn't right either," Orange County sheriff's Lt. Mike Crabb reportedly said of the targeting bill.
Steven Bertolino, New York attorney for the Laundrie family, said the couple endured daily protesters, including when they learned their son was dead, according to media reports.
“They're extremely upset, and for some unknown reason, there are still people outside of their home, yelling and screaming and causing a ruckus, which any parent grieving the loss of a child should not have to deal with,” Bertolino had said in October.
The picketing bill had been linked to House Bill 1, the so-called anti-riot measure pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of public disturbances after the George Floyd killing while in police custody.
“It is clear that Gov. DeSantis and certain legislative members are aiming to shut down political speech they disagree with in a direct attack on the First Amendment and at the cost of Black and Brown people,” Micah Kubic, executive director for the ACLU of Florida, had said at the 2021 bill's signing. “This bill is a disgrace to our state.”
Information from the Associated Press was included in this story.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.