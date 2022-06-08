Recently, NPPD rolled up on someone looking to dump a truckload of vegetation in the Yorkshire area. Fortunately for him, he was stopped before offloading. We are out in full force, utilizing all the tools available to stop this crime, which costs taxpayers thousands of dollars a year to cle…
NORTH PORT — A Florida man has filmed a public service message to warn others of illegal dumping consequences in North Port — something he learned about first-hand.
Police posted the 33-second video on YouTube and its Facebook platforms, the unidentified man's face blurred.
“If I were you I would not dump in North Port, Florida,” the man says. “There is cops out here everywhere … they have cameras, they have dogs … they will catch you in a heartbeat.”
That unusual video follows North Port's hard push to stop illegal dumping in the city.
Despite breaking records for home building, North Port has dozens of miles of ditches and thousands of back-wood lots to stash construction and land debris, household junk, tires and garbage. There is also illegal off-roading, animal/livestock abuse, environmental violations such is unpermitted land clearing and the destruction of wildlife habitat.
Cleaning up after these lawbreakers costs taxpayers — $60,000 alone in landfill fees in two years that North Port must pay. The city’s Road and Drainage District has, at minimum, one staffer collecting illegally dumped items daily, a spokesperson said.
North Port police officer Dustin Cohen in March was named as the city's first conservation officer. In two months, Cohen had made seven illegal dumping arrests. He uses trail cameras and other tools in his investigations.
The video released Wednesday was recorded on a cellphone by Deputy Police Chief Chris Morales. He was on the road last week, spotted a truck with yard debris in the bed and waved the driver down, a spokesperson said.
It was in the Yorkshire area of the city, miles of undeveloped lands and homeless camps often used for illegal dumping.
The driver admitted his intent, which can be a serious crime. The man agreed to a testimonial in exchange for leniency.
North Port in many instances would “much rather educate than charge anyone,” police spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
“That was hundreds of dollars saved right there,” Taylor said.
Residents can report environmental violations at seeclickfix.com, an independent platform. The North Port Police Department is reached at 941-429-7300.
