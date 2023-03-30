While the New York grand jury's report has not been released and the charges against former President Donald Trump are not yet known, Florida's Republican leaders wasted little time commenting on social media as news spread Thursday night about the indictment.
Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube reacted early, retweeting a news report about the indictment and blasting New York and supporting the former president and the 2024 presidential candidate:
"It's official, NY is a banana republic using the justice system to exact political retribution," Steube tweeted. "This will backfire and the American people will rally behind President Trump!"
He followed up on his personal account with a message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — a potential challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential campaign.
"Governor DeSantis should keep his word and refuse any pressure from the NY DA to extradite President Trump!" he wrote.
DeSantis tweeted a statement of his own: "The weaponization of the legal system to advance the political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.
"It is un-American," DeSantis tweeted.
"The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent...Florida will not assist an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda."
Christian Ziegler, the president of the Florida Republican Party and former Sarasota County Commissioner, tweeted a message shortly after the news was reported.
"For decades, the radical left has slowly and meticulously infiltrated key American institutions – the courts, media, government agencies, big tech, colleges and local school districts," Ziegler tweeted.
"Today, we saw the results of their infiltration by a Soros-funded prosecutor weaponizing the justice system to indict a political opponent of the left and our former Republican President, @realDonaldTrump," he wrote. "In response, all Republicans are now asking themselves if they could be the next target of political persecution. That should not happen in America, but in response, we must all rally together to wrestle control of our country away from the Democrats seeking to destroy our country, state, local communities and families."
Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, also a Republican, expressed similar sentiments on his Twitter account:
"First, our media was overrun by the left, then our government was weaponized by the Democrats, and now our legal system has been completely upended by a Soros-funded district attorney who is targeting a political opponent while letting violent criminals run rampant across NYC.
Scott said he fully supports congressional efforts to investigate it.
"We are now living in a nation where people can't trust the legal process, FBI, DOJ, or IRS…and I will do all I can in the Senate to support @SpeakerMcCarthy's efforts. I call on Senate leadership to do the same," he wrote.
Florida's attorney general also weighed in on the New York grand jury report.
"Upon learning of the NY DA indictment, I am heartbroken by the damage this targeted prosecution will do to the integrity of our justice system," Ashley Moody tweeted. "It is a sad day in the story of the United States."
