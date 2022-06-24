The Supreme Court's landmark decision, overturning Roe v. Wade and and ending constitutional protections for abortion that was released Friday morning, elicited responses from many of Florida's office holders.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.):
“More than 63 million unborn children have been murdered by abortion since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, and each year in Florida, there are approximately 70,000 abortions. Today is a monumental day in America that will be celebrated for decades to come.
"I value the sanctity of every human life and I’m thrilled to see Life prevail today. I applaud our courageous U.S. Supreme Court Justices’ opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. By reversing the judicial lawmaking of Roe v. Wade, they have rightfully decided that Roe v. Wade exceeded the constitutional authority of the Court.”
Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Democratic candidate for Florida governor:
“This is a tragic day for women in America. The freedom to make our own choices about our lives, our bodies, and our healthcare is fundamental to our humanity. It’s absolutely devastating to have those rights taken away. It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision. Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe. It will have a catastrophic effect on women’s economic prospects and participation in the workforce. It has and will be disastrous for our mental health. It’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s the result of Republicans’ years-long war on women and our rights.
“In Florida, for now, we still have a provision in our state constitution that protects abortion rights – although that is in question as well. I promise that we will fight with everything we have to keep that from being overturned.”
Charlie Crist, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida:
“My heart is heavy for women across our country and in the Sunshine State who, with this decision, are losing their federal protections for the freedom to make their own reproductive decisions.
“Under Ron DeSantis, freedom for Florida’s women has been under attack. And with today’s decision, the fate of reproductive freedom in our state is now squarely in the hands of the governor and state legislature. For Florida’s women and for all Floridians, this November’s election is the most consequential in modern history.
“I'm running for governor to protect Roe v. Wade. On day one of the Crist Administration, I will sign an Executive Order to protect a woman’s right to choose. Fighting every day for the women of our state will be a cornerstone of my administration. It’s time to get organized, get energized, get voters registered, and turn out the vote to protect women’s freedom.”
U.S. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), candidate for U.S. Senate:
“As a woman, a mother, a woman of faith, and a former law enforcement officer, I am furious and I am disappointed but I have not despaired. I am ready to fight. We won’t go back.
“We must work relentlessly to preserve our right to choose and our right to privacy. We must protect Roe v. Wade in federal law. We cannot go back to a time when women were treated as second class citizens who don’t have control over our own bodies.
“Freedom means the ability to live your life as you choose. You have a fundamental, God-given right to your own life, your family, your religion, your circumstances, your privacy, your values, your health, your body. I’m going to fight for that freedom and so will millions of others. This isn’t over.”
Frank Pavone, National Director of Priests for Life:
“This is a day I’ve worked toward for 47 years and I am so grateful. Grateful to President Trump for appointing justices who respect both the U.S. Constitution and the sanctity of human life; grateful for the work of the pro-life movement for never losing sight of the goal, and grateful to God for allowing this day. We still have work to do but this decision will save countless lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.