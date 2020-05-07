WEST VILLAGES — All Faiths Food Bank will hold two mass food distributions in Sarasota County to help families impacted by the coronavirus.
The first distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at CoolToday Park, 18800 S. W Villages Parkway, North Port. Food will be distributed via drive-thru, placed directly into the trunk of your vehicle. Guests are asked to come with their trunks empty. Distribution will will continue until food runs out or 2 p.m.
All Faiths Food Bank will hold a second food distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
The Sarasota County School District will continue weekly food distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday for students under 18 at select school sites. According to Kelsey Whealy district spokesperson, meal distribution is ongoing for the time being. If there are changes to the distribution schedule, the district will update families.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
