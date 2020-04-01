NORTH PORT — Perfect storms throw a monkey wrench into the supply chain for the disadvantaged.
Because so many aren’t working and with the normal demand for food from the poor and disadvantaged, nonprofits and churches are slammed by the COVID-19 disease.
In North Port, for instance, a food pantry is running out of supplies and cash to restock. Others in southwest Florida report the same circumstances.
The New Hope Food Pantry in North Port on Mondays and Fridays normally helps 500 or so qualified people, said Steve Leclerc, executive director for HOPE for North Port. The line on Biscayne Drive will form before noon for the start that runs till 5 p.m.
On Monday, however, 1,400 showed, and the pantry ran out of food by 4:15 p.m. The scene was drive-thru lanes and social distancing to keep things safer. But the volunteer base had shriveled due to virus fears, so there are fewer people serving nearly three times the demand, Leclerc said.
Plus cash and in-kind donations have also dwindled.
“We need volunteers and money to stay ahead of the game,” he said, “and right now we’re running out of both. And even after it (COVID-19) passes, we’re going to be swamped for a while.”
HOPE for North Port, which reaches Sarasota and four surrounding counties, is running a Facebook fundraiser to recruit and raise cash to restock pantry shelves. There’s a donor link at hopefornp.org, too.
And as COVID-19 races around, demand for pantries to step up will soar, said Larry Grant, with HOPE of North Port. Grant runs a Thanksgiving dinner project serving more than 3,000 in four communities.
“We cannot just stop feeding the community,” he said. “There are real people in need. We are seeing new faces. There are so many single moms and other people who are out of work, laid-off, furloughed. They really are in desperate need, especially with all the hoarding. Some have come to us crying, saying they nearly ran out of gas just getting to the church.
“Many are so happy to come and find hope.”
