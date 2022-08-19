SARASOTA — The food truck crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota that killed a couple hit the Southwest Florida food truck community hard.
While exiting the interstate, the rig driven by Carlos Mendoza Herrera and Alondra Lopez Gonzalez blew a tire, overturned and burst into flames. Trapped inside, the couple died.
They are survived by a son, 4, and a daughter, 5.
“They were great people. Great parents,” said Carlos’ sister Clara Luz, who will raise the children.
“Utterly tragic, and one of my biggest fears,” said Lee Caglioti, local food truck co-owner of the Ravenous Rhino and, now, Ravenous Rex. “It’s something I think all truckers constantly have in the back of their minds. There are inherent dangers in our business, and this is a tragic reminder that, despite our best efforts to secure, to maintain, to prevent ... we’re never 100% in control.”
Even before the couple’s identity had been released, sobered fellow food truckers began channeling their grief in rallies to support the family.
A food truck rally and fundraiser for the Mendoza family will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Big Top Brewing Company, 975 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. All donations and a percentage of each truck’s sales go directly to the family.
Big Top Brewing will also be selling $10 wristbands at the rally, for $1 off drafts. All proceeds from the wristbands go to the family.
For those unable to attend Sunday’s fundraiser, another food truck rally will collect toys, clothing, shoes, nonperishable food and gift cards at Scavengers Marketplace, 2100 U.S. 301 North, Palmetto, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
