To help find answers about how and when Brian Laundrie died, the FBI sent his skeletal remains to a forensic anthropologist.
Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port looking for their son on Oct. 20. They told police hadn't seen him since the week of Sept. 13, around the time he was named a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Her remains were found in September in Wyoming, her death ruled a homicide by strangulation.
But the FBI has not yet released the manner and cause of Brian Laundrie's death. Dental records matched Brian's remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve Memorial near the Myakkahatchee Creek in North Port, according to investigators.
Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman recently said Laundrie "probably" died by suicide. However, the FBI is using forensics to determine more about Brian's death in the woods.
The Daily Sun asked forensic anthropologist Erin Kimmerle, the executive director of the Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science at the University of South Florida, about the process.
Kimmerle said forensic anthropology plays a "critical role" in some of the toughest cases to solve, especially if a victim's identity is unknown or they are buried in a clandestine grave, and the only evidence of trauma is on the bones themselves.
In cases where remains are decomposing or skeletonized, a forensic anthropologist analyzes the remains for injuries and gives a report to the medical examiner who incorporates their opinion into the determination of cause of death.
Forensic anthropologists are called by law enforcement to the scene to help excavate the remains from the ground surface.
"There are three likely options in the sense that it is either a drug overdose, and toxicology will confirm it, assuming there are tissues to submit," Kimmerle said. "If there's skeletal trauma, the fractures will be evident, such as in cases of gunfire. In cases of hanging, a variety of different ligatures may be present. This is where processing the scene is critical, as they can be low in branches or scattered with the remains."
Blunt injuries, sharp injuries and gunfire can each be identified on skeletal remains, she said.
"The question is, how was the scene processed?" she said. "Was the recovery complete and was the site excavated properly? If so, then all the available bones, bone fragments and associated evidence will be known and so will the context. That is critical for reconstructing the events surrounding a death. It's hard to say without knowing what evidence has been found, or even what skeletal elements are present, and whether they are complete or show any injury.
At the Institute of Forensic Anthropology & Applied Science at USF, scientists work with agencies throughout Florida and the United States.
"We accept skeletal remains from numerous agencies at our lab," she said. "We also work on scene searching for clandestine burials, exhuming John/Jane Doe graves, and processing/excavating scenes when remains are found."
Reviewing details of Laundrie's death, Kimmerle said, it's "very important to establish context and determine where the body actually decomposed, especially in cases where they have become scattered because of water."
"It doesn't take long for a forensic anthropologist to exam remains and determine if there are injuries," she said. "They will want to clean the remains, take radiographs and photographs, but mostly what they're looking for are any fractures or defects to the skeleton and then to determine what mechanism caused those fractures."
After searching for Laundrie for weeks, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno explained crews were in "chest-high water" in the Carlton Reserve that's inhabited by rattlesnakes, moccasins, alligators and feral hogs.
FACT VS. FICTION
Some believe one of Brian's parents "sprinkled teeth" near the skull to divert police and that Brian Laundrie could be alive. However, from a forensics point of view, could it be true if the dental records match the remains?
"It's complete fiction," Kimmerle said. "Forensic anthropology has a lot to offer from homicide and death investigations to crime scene to identification and the analysis of skeletal trauma."
The North Port Police Department said Laundrie may have been dead shortly after he went for a hike the week of Sept. 13. However, almost immediately after Laundrie's remains were found, it was wrongly widespread reported on the internet that the DNA collected from his home didn't match Brian's remains.
Those who understand forensics knew immediately it was a bogus claim. Why?
"Because DNA analysis for identification may take about a month — if it is rushed," Kimmerle said. "That's assuming nuclear DNA is obtained from the bone or tooth. If the sample is too degraded and the bone is being tested for mitochondrial DNA, the wait list is just over a year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.