NORTH PORT — Detectives arrested a 50-year-old man who was living in North Port when he downloaded a video showing child pornography, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday.
The sheriff's office received a tip in November about a 10-second video depicting child pornography that was uploaded to a Facebook account whose user lived in the 400 block of Sevilla Street in North Port, the arrest report states. The home is located withing the Community Adult Supported Living residence, the report states.
The user name on the page was Michelle Taylor, but detectives found it was actually one of the Facebook accounts used by Michael David Newton Jr.
Detectives interviewed Newton at his home and he confirmed he once resided at that address. He later became transient, detectives said. He first denied seeing or being in possession of the video, but later told detectives he was a part of a group chat on Facebook where the video was shared.
Newton then saved the video and shared it in other chats, the affidavit states.
Newton told detectives he was aware his actions were wrong, but thought it was OK, because Facebook allowed the image.
Detectives said when Newton was asked if he had any additional images or videos depicting child pornography, he could not provide an answer.
Newton was arrested Monday and was booked on $25,000 bond.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
