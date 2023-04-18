David Yurchuck

David Yurchuck served as North Port Police Chief from 1994 to 2004. His death was announced online by his former agency on Monday; he was 83 at the time of his death.

NORTH PORT — David Yurchuck, a former North Port police chief, died at the age of 83 on Monday.

The North Port Police Department announced Yurchuck’s death on social media, remembering his leadership from 1994 to 2004.


   
