NORTH PORT — David Yurchuck, a former North Port police chief, died at the age of 83 on Monday.
The North Port Police Department announced Yurchuck’s death on social media, remembering his leadership from 1994 to 2004.
“Our sympathies go out to Chief Yurchuck’s family and friends,” NPPD Chief Todd Garrison said in the post. “His contributions to keeping our community safe are remembered always.”
Deputy Chief Christopher Morales recalled his first years as an officer under Yurchuck, who hired him in 2000.
“Chief Yurchuck was a very humble man, a very well-respected leader,” Morales said.
Yurchuck had been a strong advocate for building the current NPPD Headquarters on City Hall Boulevard, though it was completed after his tenure.
Yurchuck himself spoke fondly of NPPD prior to his retirement.
“Some of the best police officers I’ve served with are right here,” he told The Daily Sun in 2003. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a day when I didn’t want to go to work.”
He described his proudest accomplishment as Police Chief as shepherding the department through its first-ever accreditation in 1999.
The former chief visited the police station several years ago, posing for a new picture for the NPPD Wall of Chiefs.
“He was honored to get back into his uniform,” Morales recalled.
Yurchuck served 30 years with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, retiring with the rank of Major, before he arrived in North Port. Two of his sons also later worked as BCSO deputies.
In addition to his law enforcement career, Yurchuck also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The NPPD Honor Guard and Command Staff will attend Yurchuck’s memorial service next month to represent the department. The ceremony will also be available to the public.
David Yurchuck’s memorial gathering will be begin at 12:30 p.m. May 19, at the Palms West Funeral Home and Crematory in Royal Palm Beach. The memorial service will start shortly after at 1 p.m. at the same location.
