SARASOTA — The Patterson Foundation announced it gave $250,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recovery Fund.
CEO Debra Jacobs said the foundation sent the funds “to address humanitarian needs that arise from the ongoing conflict, particularly among the most vulnerable, marginalized, and at-risk internally displaced peoples and refugees.”
She called CDP a “good steward” of the money it receives to help people worldwide who have suffered a disaster.
Disasters can include hurricane or flood victims in the U.S.; an economic disaster due to COVID-19 or a non-natural disaster such as war.
The Patterson Foundation also works in Charlotte County, participating in Season of Sharing.
“The unexpected can happen to people; in the Ukraine, people didn’t wake up and say, ‘I’d like to be a refugee today.’ No one does; this is unfathomable,” Jacobs said. “The Patterson Foundation has always understood disasters happen.”
Like everyone, she has been paying attention to Ukraine.
“The harrowing scenes of violence and destruction flashing across our screens in recent days show humanity at its lowest point,” she said. “Now, our better angels must come forth to help the people of Ukraine amid the chaos that has engulfed their home country.”
Jacobs said the Center of Disaster Philanthropy is “an invaluable resource for donors who want to maximize the impact of their funding. Its expert staff has a deep knowledge of complex disaster recovery efforts that ensures funds are applied strategically and effectively for those in need.”
Jacobs urged the public who want to help the Ukrainian people, to not send goods.
“Money is needed for humanitarian aid,” she said, adding now that many have fled Ukraine, they are in border countries that also need support to care for the refugees.
