SARASOTA — The Education Foundation of Sarasota County held Financial Awareness Week at four area high schools and conducted two workshops at Sarasota Military Academy, with the help of a Wells Fargo grant.
In April, the foundation launched a weeklong awareness campaign to help students increase their financial literacy. Activities were held at Education Foundation Student Success Centers at North Port, Riverview, Sarasota and Suncoast Polytechnical high schools.
Students completed trivia questions, interactive financial literacy games and budgeting sheets that tested their ability to earn, spend, save and budget.
Throughout the week, 223 students visited Student Success Centers at these four high schools.
These workshops are designed to increase financial literacy through interactive lessons and real-world activities that incorporate topics such as personal finance, family expenses, budgeting, loans, debt, credit scores, mortgage, checking and savings accounts, financial health and more.
“Throughout our years of work in helping students prepare for life, we discovered the need for high school students to have an awareness of managing finances once they embark on next stages in life,” Chief Program Officer Bianca Harris said in a statement.
“Financial literacy is equally as important to us as supporting students with college and career decisions. We’ve been offering financial literacy for two years and we continue to expand with more banking/community partners who care about students’ financial knowledge and understanding.”
