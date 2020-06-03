NORTH PORT — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four teens believed to be from North Port during a protest in Sarasota, arrest reports show.
Deputies assisted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with a peaceful protest Tuesday night at University Town Center in Sarasota. By 11 p.m. it was over and most of the people left, deputies said.
However, other incidents were reported just across the county line in Manatee County, including some vandalism to businesses.
According to the report, at approximately 11:53 p.m., multiple cars attempted to enter the main entrance of the Ellenton Outlet Mall, but were deterred by locked gates and sheriff vehicles.
A few minutes later, deputies reported a vehicle drove down the dead end north of the JP Igloo ice skating facility, and three people ran onto the mall property.
K9 and aviation units responded and began checking businesses and found a broken window at the Nautica clothing store. Deputies confirmed it was broken with a small rock, and no entry was made into the store.
Deputies saw people lying in the tall grass attempting to hide. Deputies shouted for them to get up, and four people rose from the grass. Deputies charged them with loitering and prowling.
Those arrested were Caleb Alvarado, 20, Jeremy Morales, 19, Zyreke Kinsey, 19, and an unnamed male, who is a minor. All reportedly live in North Port, and the three men were eventually released on bond.
According to the affidavit reports, Alvarado and Kinsey declined to be interviewed after being read their Miranda rights, deputies were unable to alleviate any suspicion as why they were in the area.
Morales told deputies that earlier he attended the protest at UTC and heard Ellenton was a possible meet-up spot. He told deputies he ran, because he saw the people he was with run.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday about the protest at UTC, stating:
“Several deputies noted protesters, although frustrated, were mostly respectful of the property and likewise, of our agency.”
Sheriff Tom Knight said in a statement, “We too are saddened and frustrated by the events of Minneapolis. Unfortunately, when events of this magnitude take place, they impact us both individually and as a community.”
