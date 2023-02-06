NORTH PORT — A fourth-grade student has been arrested for alleged threats, according to authorities.
The North Port Police Department issued a statement on Twitter late Monday afternoon, announcing that a 10-year-old suspect had been charged with false report to use a firearm in a violent manner, a felony.
"The North Port Police Department takes all threats to do harms at school serious," the statement read.
Police were first notified over the weekend about allegations that a student at Toledo Blade Elementary School was "recruiting" other students to "conduct mass violence" on campus.
Investigators from both NPPD and the Sarasota Police Department began looking into the allegations, with detectives conducting interviews and corroborating both written and spoken threats.
A robocall was sent out by the school to inform parents about the situation, according to NPPD.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison urged parents to warn their children against posting threatening words online, even in a seemingly-joking manner.
"There are consequences. We are not playing around when it comes to the protection of our children," Garrison said in the statement.
The announcement came out on the same day that another student was charged in connection with a threat made at DeSoto County High School in Arcadia.
While the threats at DCHS were found to be not credible, according to authorities, the student was still charged with disrupting or interfering with school functions.
