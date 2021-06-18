If you'd like to learn more about how to effectively market your business in challenging times, mark your calendar now.
Sun Coast Media Group is offering three free business seminars on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"While we are always encouraged at the growth of our Daily Sun, Venice Gondolier and other print publications' subscribership, we are very encouraged at the explosive growth of our digital news operation, and the suite of digital advertising and marketing solutions we offer our business and community partners," said Dave Woods, regional digital sales manager for Sun Coast Media Group.
"As more and more advertising and marketing solutions are developed, it's often difficult for business owners and managers to keep abreast of the ever changing digital advertising landscape and evolving targeted marketing solutions there are available."
Guest speaker Mike Martoccia will present a review of how to successfully market and advertise your business using digital solutions, vital to keeping competitive in today's market.
Martoccia is a digital specialist for Sun Coast Media Group and has more than 25 years of digital sales and training experience.
"Mike will guide the seminar's attendees through the things they need to know to grow their businesses and thrive as we emerge from challenging times," Woods said. "More people than ever before are digitally connected in the office, on desktops and mobile devices, and business owners need to understand the options available to them.
Navigating the social media landscape can be difficult and we want to help business owners understand the best practices and make the most of their advertising and marketing opportunities.
Whether it's figuring out the best social media strategy for your business, or understanding the basics of digital advertising and marketing, these seminars will allow local business owners to listen, learn, ask questions of our team and, we believe, feel more comfortable when they are determining the best media mix to ensure the success of their business."
One attendee will receive a homepage takeover advertising package valued at $1,650.
Everyone who attends will receive a $275 digital advertising package, on the newspaper website www.YourSun.com. Sessions are:
• 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
• 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, 597 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice.
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Waverly Restaurant, 2095 N. Beach Road in Englewood.
Light breakfast or lunch will be included for all who register. Go to www.business.yoursun.com to reserve a seat.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.