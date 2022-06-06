Warm Mineral Springs Park

Warm Mineral Springs Park is at 12200 San Servando Ave., North Port

 PHOTO PROVIDED

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — Take a step into the past and experience vintage Florida at the only natural warm spring in the state.

North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Entrance to the park is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Warm Mineral Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission into the Springs on July 30. Acceptable proof of residency includes a driver’s license or a utility bill, tax bill or deed.

Spa services are not included in the free admission and must be booked in advance and paid for separately.


“Please be advised, the locker room areas are not currently accessible onsite,” said Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for North Port. “We recommend attendees plan accordingly and arrive in their swimwear. Temporary facilities including portable restrooms and hand-washing station are available for visitors to use.”

Home to the only natural warm spring in Florida, Warm Mineral Springs Park maintains 85-87 degrees year-round and is reported to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States.

The park averages more than 135,000 visitors per year from all over the world, who travel to swim in its mineral-rich waters that have rumored healing qualities.

The city has approved a capital improvement project to restore the historic buildings and improve utility infrastructure and the parking area. The project is currently out to bid, and it is anticipated that work will commence in the fall of 2022.

For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/WarmMineralSpringsPark or call 941-426-1692.

