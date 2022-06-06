WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — Take a step into the past and experience vintage Florida at the only natural warm spring in the state.
North Port is offering free admission to Warm Mineral Springs Park for all Sarasota County residents from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.
Entrance to the park is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Warm Mineral Springs and the building complex are listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Proof of Sarasota County residency will be required for free admission into the Springs on July 30. Acceptable proof of residency includes a driver’s license or a utility bill, tax bill or deed.
Spa services are not included in the free admission and must be booked in advance and paid for separately.
“Please be advised, the locker room areas are not currently accessible onsite,” said Laura Ansel, marketing and engagement coordinator for North Port. “We recommend attendees plan accordingly and arrive in their swimwear. Temporary facilities including portable restrooms and hand-washing station are available for visitors to use.”
Home to the only natural warm spring in Florida, Warm Mineral Springs Park maintains 85-87 degrees year-round and is reported to have one of the highest mineral contents of any natural spring in the United States.
The park averages more than 135,000 visitors per year from all over the world, who travel to swim in its mineral-rich waters that have rumored healing qualities.
The city has approved a capital improvement project to restore the historic buildings and improve utility infrastructure and the parking area. The project is currently out to bid, and it is anticipated that work will commence in the fall of 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.