Dads who are looking for a fun family-friendly activity to celebrate Father's Day weekend can treat their kids to a free day of fishing on Saturday, June 18.
The North Port Kiwanis Club is hosting a free fishing tournament from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port.
Parents are invited to spend the morning before Father's Day at the free event co-sponsored by Fish Florida and Bass Pro Shops.
"Any mentor is welcome to bring a child to this event — uncles, aunts, grandparents, big brothers or big sisters — it's open to the community," said Kiwanis past president Andrew Sias. "This is our 32nd year. Two years ago I spoke to a dad who came with his daughter, and he told me his father brought him to the tournament more than 20 years ago."
The event is possible from a grant from Fish Florida, a nonprofit that supports organizations that teach people, especially children, about Florida’s fish and aquatic habitats through donations of fishing equipment, grants, and scholarships.
"Last year, one kid caught a large beautiful peacock bass, which are very rare to this area," Sias said.
The first 150 kids will receive a free fishing pole, worms, a T-shirt and lunch and a sno-cone.
Kids age 6-12 fish at the event while North Port High School Key Club members volunteer and help. Kids will learn about casting and other fishing basics, and enjoy free crafts with Home Depot and the North Port Art Center.
The fishing tournament features Mote Marine Laboratory staff showing samples of sea life from their lab.
"We are very excited that Bass Pro Shops is a part of our event this year," said Jerry Nicastro, Kiwanis fishing tournament chair. "The Fort Myers store gave us about 100 prizes for the children."
There are trophies for the most fish caught, smallest, largest and ugliest fish. The grand prize is a family four pack for a day at Mote Marine in Sarasota.
The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Fish Florida, North Port Walmart, Black Rifle Coffee and Bass Pro Shops.
Children can also sign up for free dental cleanings courtesy of the Kiwanis Club and the Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation.
No need to register, just show up at the park prior to 8 a.m. Saturday.
