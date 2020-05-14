Culver's Restaurant will donate 5,000 free kids' meals that students can redeem from a participating location today (Friday, May 15, 2020). Participating locations include:
• Culver's of North Port, 5648 Tuscola Blvd.
• Culver's of Venice, 19355 Times Circle
• Culver's of Sarasota, 90 Cattlemen Road
• Culver's of Sarasota, 2605 University Parkway
• Culver's of Sarasota, 7250 S. Tamiami Trail
No purchase is necessary for families to redeem this free meal.
