During its 2021 strategic planning process, the executive board of Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library recognized that its logo and website www.friendsofsspl.org needed to be updated.
While the organization has indeed grown, its website had not evolved to meet current needs and expectations for better communication and outreach, especially given COVID-imposed limitations.
Hoping that grant funding would allow FOSSPL to update its website, the Board applied to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County for assistance from a Capacity Building Grant for website redevelopment.
The Board’s grant request for $9,925 was approved in December. The grant is funded by two sources: The George J. and Alice Pugh Donor Advised Fund in the amount of $6,211, and the Edward K. Roberts Emerging Needs Fund in the amount of $3,714.
"We are delighted to receive this important gift, and we are now under contract with Sarasota-based web development and marketing firm, Rough and Ready Media, to redevelop, manage, and maintain our website. We are already impressed by this company’s professionalism. For example, they helped redesign our logo, a project underwritten by several generous Board members," said FOSSPL president Liz Napoli.
Shannon Staub Public Library, Inc. is a group of dedicated volunteers whose mission is to ensure an exciting, worthwhile, and sustainable library that engages the community.
