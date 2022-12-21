Jeff Morden prepares fishing poles for rent on the Venice Pier during a cloudy Tuesday. The clouds stuck around for most of Wednesday, and should return Thursday, but Friday and Saturday should be clear — and cold.
NORTH PORT — Yet another cold front is forecast to move south through Florida this week — however this one is expected to bring frigid conditions to the area for the holiday weekend.
While Thursday morning is expected to look much like Wednesday — with a "gloomy start and even some fog possible," the National Weather Service office in Ruskin reports, things will change later in the day.
That's when the front will move through, possibly bringing rain with potential thunderstorms.
"In the wake of this front, the weather pattern should drastically change, with temperatures rapidly dropping 15 to 25 degrees below normal by Saturday morning," according to the NWS.
Friday should be cool all day, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s.
Then, it's expected to get cold. Into the 40s and possibly the 30s in Southwest Florida on Christmas Eve, Saturday.
A cold weather shelter is opening this weekend in North Port at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, near Blue Tequila restaurant. It will be available each evening beginning at 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, Dec. 24-26.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties have not announced shelter openings, but those announcements are likely to come sometime Thursday.
As cold as it will get here, it's likely to be colder just a little farther north.
"Hard freeze conditions are expected Saturday into Sunday across the Nature Coast (northwest Florida), with freeze conditions expected around the Tampa Bay area away from the water. The potential for frost looks unlikely until Monday, with elevated winds," the NWS reports.
Winds will be gusting, making it seem even colder.
"The forecast calls for the potential for wind chill values on Saturday and Christmas mornings in the teens North, 20s around Tampa Bay, and 30s South," the forecast states.
The system should play out by Tuesday, returning temperatures to the 60s and 70s.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.