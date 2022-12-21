Fishing Prep

Jeff Morden prepares fishing poles for rent on the Venice Pier during a cloudy Tuesday. The clouds stuck around for most of Wednesday, and should return Thursday, but Friday and Saturday should be clear — and cold.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

NORTH PORT — Yet another cold front is forecast to move south through Florida this week — however this one is expected to bring frigid conditions to the area for the holiday weekend. 

While Thursday morning is expected to look much like Wednesday — with a "gloomy start and even some fog possible," the National Weather Service office in Ruskin reports, things will change later in the day.


