NORTH PORT — A K9 team returned to Sarasota County on Thursday, resuming the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the traveling companion of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and the focus of an FBI investigation.
Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming in September, her cause of death listed as strangulation, a coroner said this week.
Laundrie's parents reported their son missing Sept. 17. Authorities quickly started a search in the 24,500-acre J. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve, a wildlife refuge of grasses, scrub and feral pigs.
Laundrie reportedly was within a broad area of the reserve when he vanished.
Searchers in September came up empty. Summer flooding had limited police on four-wheelers and by foot. Dogs were also used. Vast ponds of standing water receded as skies cleared, however, expanding the search range.
A K9 unit with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office resumed the scaled-down search Thursday.
A black Lab named Diesel, a Human Remains Detection, or cadaver, dog, tracked by odors. The dog came with a forensic investigator and his handler, Florida's only such law enforcement unit, a spokeswoman for Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said.
The unit will search, with a civilian scientist preserving evidence should Diesel strike a crime scene. The handler, a sheriff's deputy, steps in if his dog is injured, dehydrated or exhausted. Pasco County has 37 tracking dogs, and Diesel.
The animals are donated, trained and work Pasco County, or where they're summoned. Pasco is north of Tampa; the county seat is Dade City.
“Any time (they) request us, we come down,” Pasco County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amanda Hunter said, adding the K9 unit was at the Carlton Reserve several times in the Laundrie search.
The FBI is the lead agency in this investigation.
Brian Laundrie would frequent the Carlton Reserve and North Port's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, both popular with hikers, bike riders and birders. He had traveled with Gabby Petito to three western states, the pair documenting themselves in a “van life” series starting in June.
Gabby's disappearance in mid September led to an investigation of Laundrie, who had returned to North Port alone. A traffic device captured the Ford van's plate in late August, police said. She was found in Wyoming three weeks later.
Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, did not disclose how she was strangled at a Tuesday press conference, directing questions other than the cause and manner of her death to the FBI. She was left in the wild three to four weeks before another "van life" wanderer had reported seeing a white Ford in a remote spot. Authorities shortly thereafter found Gabby.
The Carlton Reserve's re-opening would be posted online.
