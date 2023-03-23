PORT CHARLOTTE — Steve Hatch was taking a casual ride to Sanibel Island when he lost control of his motorcycle on March 12.
His wife, Julia, and 3-year-old daughter, Valerie, didn't realize when he left home that would be the last time they would see him alive.
Hatch, 33, veered off the road on his motorcycle in Fort Myers, resulting in the fatal crash.
A fundraiser is happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte.
"He didn't have health or life insurance ... the fundraiser on Sunday is to ease the burden off his wife and their 3-year-old daughter," said close friend Allison Heredia, who organized the event.
Heredia is a part of "Kicking Asphalt," a motorcycle group. She met Hatch in 2015 through the club.
"He threw a baby shower for my youngest who is 3 now," Heredia said. "His wife is a director of a day care in Venice where my son attends. They are super sweet, really good people and he was an Army veteran."
Heredia also has scheduled a meal train to the help the family.
The community is invited to the free fundraiser on Sunday.
"More than 20 different local businesses have distributed raffle items for the event," Heredia said. "The items include anything from gift certificates to services. Many are North Port (Area) Chamber of Commerce members."
Raffle items are $5 per ticket.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson of Port Charlotte is donating a full bike tune-up with new tires.
"One sponsor is donating a special gift for his daughter which includes a savings bond," Heredia said. "I want to encourage people to support the businesses who helped with this event. Many are chamber members."
Hatch lived in North Port with his wife and daughter.
The Twisted Fork is at 2208 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
