NORTH PORT — A fundraiser is planned at Discovery Commons South Biscayne in North Port to benefit the Suncoast Humane Society.
"Paws for a Cause" will take place from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 6235 Hoffman St., North Port.
"There are a tremendous amount of animals in shelters especially after Hurricane Ian and the shelters can’t afford to support this many animals," said Melissa Bestor, senior lifestyle counselor at Discovery Commons South Biscayne. "If you'd like to help, donate a gift basket to be raffled off at our event.
Residents have been making puppy wash cloths that can be purchased for $5.
"We'll be selling raffle tickets to win some great prizes," Bestor said.
The Suncoast Humane Society’s shelter on San Casa Drive in Englewood lost its fencing, and was severely damaged inside and out after Hurricane Ian.
"I understand they are still in great need of supplies and repairs," Bestor said.
Chelsea Dorato, communications spokesperson for Suncoast Humane Society, said the organization is "thrilled to be a part of the Paws for a Cause event."
"It’s thanks to our community, we are able to do what we do, and provide for all the animals that come into our care," Dorato said. "Many thousands of animals are living their best lives today because of the compassion and generosity of many. Hurricane Ian hit us all hard, and we are still recovering and rebuilding. Donations from this event will help provide the best for all the animals in our care currently, and future animals we are able to help."
There will be several adoptable pets on-site and staff will be accepting donations.
"Donations of $25, $50, and $100 will receive a special gift of appreciation," Bestor said. "Stop by, bring a new toy, blanket or unopened dog food, and enter our raffles to win."
If you'd like to attend, call 941-451-2380 to RSVP by April 25.
