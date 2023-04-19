Hurricane Ian Englewood Suncoast Humane Society

The Suncoast Humane Society’s shelter on San Casa Drive in Englewood lost its fencing, and was severely damaged inside and out after Hurricane Ian.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — A fundraiser is planned at Discovery Commons South Biscayne in North Port to benefit the Suncoast Humane Society.

"Paws for a Cause" will take place from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at 6235 Hoffman St., North Port.


   
