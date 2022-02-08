NORTH PORT — Florida legislation would flip the script on a North Port boundary dispute.
A bill pending before a House subcommittee would give power in a de-annexation push to those with a 50% stake in the total area — even when those people, businesses or limited partnerships are not registered electors.
That means a developer, if the bill is passed and signed into law, would need to approve if more than 70% of the land was targeted for a boundary shift - even if individual property owners want it.
Existing rules give equal sway to the parties petitioning for expanding or contracting municipal boundaries.
An example of the bill is North Port's Wellen Park, where a group has petitioned for a boundary change, leaving North Port city limits for unincorporated Sarasota County.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government, whose members argue it's cheaper to live in unincorporated county, lost in the first round when North Port commissioners in April 2021 refused to grant a contraction ordinance. Those members appealed, with a Sarasota County judge quashing the city's decision.
The matter now is before the Second District Court of Appeal in Lakeland.
The pending state House bill would change Florida's rules for annexation.
Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, sponsored the Senate legislation, state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, the House bill. Neither responded to requests for comment. And neither had pending boundary transactions within their districts.
House Bill 1401 doesn't sit well with the West Villagers for Responsible Government, said its president, John Meisel.
On Tuesday, he said it is an "overt attempt to disenfranchise voters."
"They're pulling the rug out from underneath of us," Meisel said.
North Port commissioners in April denied de-annexation using a “feasibility” study purportedly showing the city’s greater good trumped a minority of people, in this case the West Villagers group.
Wellen Park developers and the Florida League of Cities joined the battle in January. Mattamy Homes and Wellen Park LLLP asked for a motion of leave and 10 days to file paperwork to enjoin that fight.
That filing with the Second District Court of Appeal would also address the harmful impact on statewide builders, according to paperwork, which listed some $403 million of Wellen Park investor expenses.
Lawyers for the West Villagers group Friday filed a counter appeal. Those rulings are pending.
Wellen Park, formerly West Villages, was annexed into North Port in 2001, consisting of about 8,500 acres in North Port’s west side.
If contraction succeeded, that would remove all North Port land west of the Myakka River from city limits. Doing so would displace that ever-growing chunk of North Port residents. At build-out, West Villages will be thousands of homes, tens of thousands of people, billions in value.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.