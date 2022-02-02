Further wrinkle in North Port hack, no water bills mailed

A city hall drive-thru offers bill payment options as North Port recovers from a January "computer security incident."

NORTH PORT — Another wrinkle in the ongoing loss of services in North Port.

The city's Utilities division can't mail paper and e-bills due a “computer security incident,” or a hack of North Port's internal technology system. The city is slowly recovering from that mid-January incident.

However, North Port is notifying customers of making payments in person, online or by phone. Online accounts are directed to a third-party provider.

“No shut-offs will be performed and late fees will not be charged during this unique situation,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

City workers in mid-January had shut down its technology programs and linked messaging “in an abundance of caution … to limit (its) possible spread,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor had said. Contractors and staff in the ensuing weeks had worked to restore the system. But even minor chores such as city commission votes still revert to voice tallies.

Police and fire work on systems separate from City Hall so that emergency services continued without interruption.

Just who attacked North Port, and how such malware or other intrusions were introduced, remains unsolved.

“There is no shortage of cyber enemies both here in the United States and abroad,” an FBI spokesperson said in a January release.

