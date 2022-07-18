NORTH PORT — The idea was good, the execution bad.
Jerome Fletcher learned that lesson in formulating a volunteer program, then hours later pulling its roll-out from North Port's city website.
His plan was linking neighbors on get-to-know-you projects, like pulling gunk from a senior's rain gutters, or a community-wide barbecue. He wanted the five city commissioners to lead the G.O.O.D. Neighbor program in their districts.
But instant thunderclaps, Fletcher said, with upset commissioners on his phone for not being included in the process. North Port had even hyped the project, pitching G.O.O.D Neighbor in a news release as “heightening community pride. Want to volunteer and get involved?”
That July 8 roll-out was pulled within hours of going live, its cityofnorthport.com link listed as “currently unavailable.” Commissioners will consider tweaks to G.O.O.D. Neighbor this week during budget talks.
“The details could have been better on my part,” Fletcher said Monday. “But we all have some vision of volunteerism, dealing with something positive. Now we have to figure out what that looks like.”
G.O.O.D., or Growing Our Own District, Neighbor is part of Fletcher's vision for North Port as a “Community of Unity,” a message he had pushed since getting hired as city manager in October to replace Pete Lear.
Commissioner Jill Luke said a “full discussion” before launching G.O.O.D. Neighbor would have been best.
“We can still figure out what we want to do,” she said.
Still, G.O.O.D. Neighbor has potential, Commissioner Alice White said.
White started Welcome to North Port, a newcomer program with gift baskets. She is also North Port's “Tree Lady.” Research shows neighbors interacting is healthy, White added.
But the five members hadn't discussed Fletcher's idea in a commission forum, she said.
“His delivery was flawed,” she said. “We want to be sure it was our choice to do this … commissioners aren't given tasks.”
The City Commission meets 9 a.m. Tuesday for budget talks, sets a tentative millage rate at 5 p.m. City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
