Gabby Petito case: Authorities searching area parks for Brian Laundrie

Search teams from federal and local authorities conduct an effort Saturday morning to locate Brian Laundrie, 23, of North Port. His family said they believe he entered the huge section of Carlton Reserve earlier this week.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito.
Gabrielle Petito
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie posted this photo on social media in the weeks before she vanished.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
VENICE - Authorities are searching an area park in an effort to locate Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
Petito, 22, was with Laundrie during a months-long trip out west. He returned to North Port on Aug. 30. She has not been in contact with her family or friends since Aug. 25, they said.
On Twitter on Saturday morning, North Port Police said Carlton Reserve near Venice is where a search was underway for Laundrie.
Laundrie was said to be with his parents in North Port — but late Friday, his family revealed they did not know where he was — and didn't know since Tuesday.
"The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie," North Port Police stated on Twitter. "His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week."
Meanwhile, a second vigil is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at North Port City Hall for Petito.
