Gabby Petito case: Authorities searching area parks for Brian Laundrie

VENICE - Authorities are searching an area park in an effort to locate Brian Laundrie. 

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. 

Petito, 22, was with Laundrie during a months-long trip out west. He returned to North Port on Aug. 30. She has not been in contact with her family or friends since Aug. 25, they said.

On Twitter on Saturday morning, North Port Police said Carlton Reserve near Venice is where a search was underway for Laundrie. 

Laundrie was said to be with his parents in North Port — but late Friday, his family revealed they did not know where he was — and didn't know since Tuesday. 

"The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie," North Port Police stated on Twitter. "His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week."

Meanwhile, a second vigil is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at North Port City Hall for Petito. 

This story will be updated. 

