Gabby Petito case: Big ground searches done for now, FBI takes lead in Laundrie search

NORTH PORT — The far-ranging ground searches for Brian Laundrie have wound up, police said Monday, as the FBI has taken over as the lead agency in the case of the missing North Port man.
North Port police led nine days of intensive searching in North Port's Myakkahatchee Environmental Park and the 25,000-acre T. Mabry Carlton Reserve in eastern Sarasota County.
Each day of the search, several dozen officers — as many as 75 at a time — searched flooded woodlands, swamps, creeks, trails and ponds, seeking Laundrie, who is listed as missing, and is also a person of interest in the case of Gabrielle Petito, his girlfriend.
Petito, 22, went missing sometime between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 in Wyoming. Her remains were found in the Spread Creek camping area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, eight days after her parents filed a missing-persons report.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
Laundrie, 23, has still not been found.
While searches continued this weekend, they were scaled down, mostly aerial searches.With Laundrie still missing, the FBI has taken over as lead agency in the case Monday.
"I don’t think you’re going to see those large scale types of efforts this week," Josh Taylor, spokesman for the North Port Police Department, said in a statement Monday. "The FBI is now leading the search. I’m told it will be scaled back and targeted based on intelligence. Hopefully, water will lower in areas hard to currently access."
The FBI Field Office in Denver is the lead agency in the case, under Special Agent in Charge Michael H. Schneider.
It was Schneider's office that announced Sept. 19 that Gabrielle Petito's remains had been found in Wyoming.
The Denver office also announced the arrest warrant for Laundrie on bank fraud charges on Sept. 23 following a federal grand jury indictment, also in Wyoming.
The warrant allows the FBI or any other law officers to arrest Laundrie if they find him.
As part of its search for Brian Laundrie, FBI agents went to the home of Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port on Sunday, obtaining items that would contain Brian Laundrie's DNA.
DOG IN TOWN
Duane Chapman — also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — arrived in North Port this weekend to take up the search for Brian Laundrie. The famous TV bounty hunter explained his thoughts in an interview with the local Fox affiliate in a 10-minute interview next to North Port's fire and police headquarters.
Dog visited the Laundrie family home, but no one came to the door.
