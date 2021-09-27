Gabby Petito case: Bounty hunter claims to narrow down Laundrie search

NORTH PORT — Just a few days after arriving to Southwest Florida, reality television star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman was saying Monday night that he believed he had a lead on the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie.
Laundrie, 23, is being sought by authorities in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22. Petito was later found dead in Wyoming and Laundrie returned to North Port.
On Monday night, Chapman held a short news conference with Fox News to say he had a good tip.
He claimed Laundrie stayed at Fort DeSoto Park near St. Petersburg twice with his parents since coming back to Florida on Sept. 1.
"We had a very good lead come up," Chapman said outside Fort DeSoto. "We checked our lead out and it is confirmed."
Chapman said his parents have been in the park two times, Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8, saying they registered to camp. He said they were on camera.
"Allegedly, what we're hearing, is three people came in on the (Sept. 6) and two people left on (Sept. 8). I think he's been here for sure," Chapman told Fox News.
Fort DeSoto is a Pinellas County Park sitting on Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico with several small islands nearby.
"I think he's been here for sure. … there's a lot of little islands around the area where we're at that he could get to on a canoe," Chapman said.
Petito was reported missing Sept. 11. The North Port resident had been on a months-long journey with Laundrie.
The couple had dated for years and were, at one point, engaged. They lived with his parents in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue.
Laundrie returned from the trip on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s Ford van.
Her body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Spreading Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy in Teton County, Wyoming, concluded she died in a homicide.
Laundrie has been deemed a “person of interest” in her disappearance.
The investigation continues in Utah, Wyoming and other areas where Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito spent August.
The FBI is charging Laundrie with bank fraud, according to FBI Denver authorities. A grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” after Petito died, according to FBI statements.
The warrant is “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI stated.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider said.
The FBI also hopes anyone with information from those in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug. 27-30 or who had contact with Petito or Laundrie — or saw their vehicle, the release states.
Their vehicle is a 2012 white Ford Transit van outfitted for camping.
Local and state authorities spent days in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near Venice and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port searching for Brian Laundrie.
It is the area where Laundrie’s parents claim he went hiking on Sept. 14. They didn’t reveal that until they reported him missing from their Wabasso Avenue home on Sept. 17.
More than 75 personnel from more than a dozen agencies have taken part in the searches. It is in an unforgiving terrain in the Carlton Reserve where authorities are looking for Laundrie. Investigators are using dogs, four-wheelers, dive teams and drones, among other tools.
Still, they must cover horizonless ground, said Debbie Blanco, the former Carlton Reserve land manager who knows that vast space “like the back of my hand,” she said.
Blanco said it would be hard to locate Brian Laundrie in such a vast location.
“There are more than 80,000 acres,” she said, including surrounding public properties. “But it’s not like (they’re) wading up to their necks in swamps.”
The 25,000 acres of the Carlton Reserve abuts other wild lands, including the vast Myakka State Park to the north, the Walton Tract, the Orange Hammock property and others — all acquired over the years by different government and conservation entities in an attempt to give wildlife a link from the Myakka River into the west, all the way to the Peace River in the east.
Florida Wildlife Commission, FBI, Sarasota County, North Port and K-9 teams had run a weekend ground and aerial search that hadn’t yielded answers in the hunt for Laundrie, a North Port police spokesperson said.
“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently (waist) deep in water in many areas,” North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said.
The Boohoff Law firm announced a $20,000 a reward for information that leads law officers to Laundrie, according to Kate Shakira, an employee of the firm’s North Port office. Shakira said the reward will be paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies Boohoff Law written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Laundrie.
WHO IS BRIAN LAUNDRIE?
Brian Laundrie is 23 years old and known for hiking. He is described standing about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap, the news release said.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.