Gabby Petito case: Family saw no 'red flags' in Petito's relationship with Laundrie

NORTH PORT — No red flags, no trouble.
Not until Gabby Petito had fidgeted and sobbed in August, as shown on a police body camera in Moab, Utah.
According to family, that was the first sign that things had soured between Gabby and Brian Laundrie, the North Port couple centered in an FBI and North Port police investigation.
A Wyoming coroner on Tuesday declared Gabby’s death a homicide. She had been missing for weeks. Laundrie returned alone to North Port in late August. Police towed Gabby’s van from his parents’ house, and searched both for clues. Dozens of officers searched for him again Wednesday.
The portrait as their story unfolded was of a carefree and happy couple, emerging social-media influencers roaming the country in a converted minivan. It was a tale of wandering storytellers, the second such trip since 2020. The first was a camping journey in a rented sedan that included stops in Florida, according to Gabby’s father, Joe Petito.
A drone and smartly edited video captured those travels, which seemingly ended on a harsh note as the couple argued in Moab.
Police that night placed Brian in a motel and released Gabby in the white minivan. In the ensuing days, she video chatted or texted a few times; then that stopped abruptly. The coroner’s final report showing her cause of death could be weeks off.
Had he ever witnessed fighting between the couple, Joe Petito was asked on the Dr. Phil Show?
“No,” he said with a shrug.
Amid unspeakable loss, however, is a bubbly and happy Gabby, first as a kid in suburban Long Island, later in her travels with Laundrie. She is pictured with siblings, friends, parents, and alone, seemingly every photograph of a girl radiating joy.
“They seemed like a really fun couple,” Flora Rocco told a NewsNation correspondent.
She is Gabby’s godmother who welcomed the couple at her South Carolina home in recent years, she said.
“Honestly, didn’t see any red flags. (It’s) hard to wrap your head around … all of sudden there’s this shift” in the relationship, Rocco said, describing the Moab incident in which local police had questioned the pair for a spat that, witnesses insisted, became physical.
Those interviews with Joe Petito and Rocco pre-dated the discovery of Gabby’s body in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.
“Using my gut feeling,” Joe Petito on the Dr. Phil Show had said of a premonition, “I’m gonna be on the floor crying.”
Social media since Gabby’s disappearance — and Brian Laundrie’s subsequent exodus — was interlaced with Gabby anecdotes. Much of that was second- and third-person, some noting her bright smile as a North Port Publix pharmacy tech.
Other family reminisced about her childhood, Gabby and Brian’s blossoming relationship at Bayport-Blue Point High School in New York.
And, of course, some of those moments have been difficult — her mother Nicole Schmidt’s tearful plea for her daughter’s return, for instance.
But much of Gabby is in visual snippets as the two wandered the countryside. Their takes on ancient rock formations or simple things such as small trees pinched in cliffs are energizing and hopeful, which is perhaps why the world had suffered alongside Gabby’s family as her death was confirmed Tuesday.
