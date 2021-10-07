Gabby Petito case: Father of person of interest with authorities

UPDATE, 2 p.m.: North Port Police and Christopher Laundrie came out of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, after spending several hours in the park, which is connected to the Carlton Reserve.
Christopher Laundrie returned to the family's home on Wabasso Avenue at about 2 p.m. He would not speak with reporters asking if they had found his son.
NORTH PORT — The father of Brian Laundrie is spending Thursday with authorities in a wildlife preserve that runs from North Port into Sarasota County.
Christopher Laundrie left his Wabasso Avenue home in North Port and is helping investigators in the case.
The Laundrie family attorney put out a statement about the situation.
"Chris Laundrie is assisting Law Enforcement today in the search for Brian," Steven Bertolino said. "Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or spots that Brian may have used in the preserve."
The preserve amounts to a portion of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port and the much larger T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve in unincorporated Sarasota County.
"Although Chris and Robert Laundrie provided this information verbally three weeks ago, it is now thought that on-site assistance may be better. The preserve has been closed to the public and the Laundries as well but the parents have been cooperating since the search began," Bertolino's statement notes.
The reserves and parks are thousands of acres wide and run from North Port, along Venice city limits and up to Myakka River State Park lines, which also runs thousands of acres.
All told, between Myakka River State Park, Carlton Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, along with adjacent Walton Tract and the Orange Hammock property, there are about 80,000 acres of land and water to potentially search.
Officials have told The Daily Sun there are some trail cameras inside Carlton Reserve. They are used primarily to check on wildlife. It is unknown if they have been used to check on any potential sightings of Brian Laundrie.
On Wednesday, a recently used campsite intrigued investigators, although it is unknown who may have been using it. While the reserves are technically closed, there are plenty of areas to walk through for hikers.
Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, and is now wanted by the FBI for allegations of bank fraud for apparently using a debit card illegally in the days after Petito went missing.
Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11. The North Port resident had been on a months-long trip with Laundrie, her boyfriend.
The couple had dated for years and were, at one point, engaged. They lived with his parents in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue.
Laundrie, driving Petito’s Ford van, returned from the trip on Sept. 1.
Her body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Spreading Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy in Teton County, Wyoming, concluded she died in a homicide.
The FBI in Denver said a grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” after she died.
The warrant is “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI stated.
Local and state authorities have spent weeks in the Carlton Reserve searching for Brian Laundrie.
It is the area where Laundrie’s parents claim he went hiking on Sept. 13. They didn’t reveal that until they reported him missing from their Wabasso Avenue home on Sept. 17. They originally told authorities he left Sept. 14 but then retracted those statements Oct. 5.
It is in an unforgiving terrain in the Carlton Reserve where authorities are looking for Laundrie. Investigators are using dogs, four-wheelers, dive teams and drones, among other tools.
There are other aspects that are being looked at in regards to the parents of Brian Laundrie.
The family has confirmed they went on two camping trips with Brian Laundrie to Fort DeSoto Park in Pinellas County early in September after he returned. That is where Duane Chapman, known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," has looked for him. The reality television personality has said he has plenty of tips but has not had any luck in finding Laundrie.
The family also confirmed that Brian Laundrie flew back to Florida in August for several days from Salt Lake City, then returned to Salt Lake City where he reconnected with Petito, it said.
The Laundries have not spoken to the media.
The Petito family has most recently been on the "Dr. Phil Show" describing their loss.
WHO IS BRIAN LAUNDRIE?
Brian Laundrie is 23 years old and known for hiking. He is described as about 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair, trimmed facial hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag which had a waist strap.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
