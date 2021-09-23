Gabby Petito case: FBI issues warrant for Brian Laundrie

North Port police set up crime-scene tape Monday morning at the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. Brian Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday, his parents said. They reported him missing on Friday evening.
The home of Brian Laundrie and his family in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue has been the focus of media attention in the last week after his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was reported missing on Sept. 11. Her body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, in Grand Teton National Park, according to authorities.
Officers with North Port, the city of Sarasota, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spent Sunday searching for Brian Laundrie who is a ‘person of interest’ in the disappearance of longtime girlfriend and one-time fiancee, Gabby Petito.
Candles were lit near North Port City Hall on Saturday night as a part of a vigil for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito — a resident of North Port who is missing. Petito was out West with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she was last heard from about Aug. 25. He returned Aug. 30 in her van — without her. He was reported missing on Friday, but his family says he’s been gone since Tuesday.
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. On Tuesday morning, searchers are headed back to the area in an effort to find Laundrie, whose car was parked near the entrance for two days last week.
North Port PIO Josh Taylor held an impromptu news conference at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Saturday afternoon. Media received a tip that Brian Laundrie’s parents said he frequently visited the park.
Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
Nichole Schmidt, mother of missing 22-year-old North Port resident Gabby Petito, speaks on television Thursday night, hoping to get Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to talk about what happened to her.
This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search.
Gabby Petito posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, a large butterfly mural in Ogden, Utah. A butterfly release and candle-lighting ceremony are set for 7 p.m. Saturday in front of North Port City Hall.
Haven Parsons, Layla Parsons and Faith Parsons brought a stuffed bear to a memorial set up at North Port City Hall on Sunday to remember Gabby Petito.
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall Sunday.
National news media is camped out on Wabasso Avenue in North Port near the home of Brian Laundrie's parents Monday morning.
North Port police have cordoned off the home of Brian Laundrie's parents on Wabasso Avenue in North Port on Monday morning. Neighbors say several FBI agents arrived at the home.
A tow truck arrives at the home of Chris and Roberta Laundrie on Wabasso Avenue in North Port. The truck towed away the Ford Mustang that is associated with Brian Laundrie.
A ribbon tied in honor of Gabby Petito at North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
A drone takes to the air along a trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
Lainey Manna, 9, a student at Imagine School North Port, made a frame and a dreamcatcher for Gabby Petito and brought them Sunday evening to an impromptu memorial set up at North Port City Hall.
An FBI agent exiting the Wabasso Avenue house on Monday. Investigators reportedly searched for clues on the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.
The FBI on Monday raided the home of Chris and Roberta Laundrie, parents of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.
K-9 Officers continue the search for Brian Laundrie Sunday afternoon at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
Local authorities used bloodhounds, ATVs, drones, airboats and more to search the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve woods for Brian Laundrie Sunday.
Rows of parked cars created a bottleneck as other cars went head on up and down Wabasso Avenue Friday to get a glimpse of the Laundrie home where they believed Brian Laundrie was inside.
Law enforcement officers head into the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve near North Port on Saturday.
Brian Laundrie talks to a police officer after being pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabrielle Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Brian Laundrie
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall on Sunday.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
The rear of Gabby Petito’s van in police custody. Petito and Laundrie used the van to travel out West. Laundrie returned to North Port alone, driving Petito’s van, on Aug. 30.
An investigator and K-9 walk in the woods in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Saturday evening looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
A searcher slogs down a wet trail in T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning looking for signs of missing person Brian Laundrie.
Joie Lubinsky and Rachael Lubinsky, an organizer for the Friday night Vigil for Gabby wait for the vigil to begin at North Port City Hall. Gabby Petito has been missing since late August.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Joe Petito did an interview Friday with city spokesperson Josh Taylor, asking for help finding his daughter, Gabby Petito, who disappeared in August. Gabby Petito is a resident of North Port.
Gabby Petito talks to police in Moab, Utah.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
Cassie Laundrie speaks to ABC News about Gabby Petito, the missing girlfriend of Cassie Laundrie's brother, Brian Laundrie.
Nichole Schmidt, mother of missing 22-year-old North Port resident Gabby Petito, speaks on television Thursday night, hoping to get Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, to talk about what happened to her.
The parents and stepparents of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito speak on FOX News during the Thursday night airing of Hannity.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Brian Laundrie
Joe Petito, father of missing person Gabby Petito, asks for help in locating his daughter at a press conference on Thursday at North Port City Hall.
Gabby Petito posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, a large butterfly mural in Ogden, Utah. A butterfly release and candle-lighting ceremony are set for 7 p.m. Saturday in front of North Port City Hall.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
The home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port where Gabby Petito lived before they headed out on their trip west.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a photo her mother posted on a Facebook page.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
NORTH PORT - The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie based on a grand jury indictment, according to a release Thursday evening.
The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant Wednesday for Brian Christopher Laundrie "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment" and "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," the FBI said in a statement.
The grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” said Michael Schneider, Denver Special Agent for the FBI.
“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”
Laundrie used a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for two Capitol One Bank accounts “knowingly and with intent to defraud” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming, according to court records. He used the accounts to obtain “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”
Gabby Petito went missing in August during a cross-country van trip with Laundrie. Police identified Laundrie as a person of interest after authorities say he returned home to North Port alone with her van on Sept. 1.
Laundrie was reported missing by his family Sept. 11. North Port police say family members said they last saw Laundrie Sept. 14.
"The FBI also continues to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area between Aug, 27-30, who have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr Laundrie, or may have seen their vehicle," the release states.
Their vehicle is a 2012 white Ford Transit van outfitted for camping.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
