Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

breaking featured

Gabby Petito case: FBI issues warrant for Brian Laundrie

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Who is Brian Laundrie?

Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT - The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie based on a grand jury indictment, according to a release Thursday evening.

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant Wednesday for Brian Christopher Laundrie "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment" and "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," the FBI said in a statement.

The grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death. 

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,”  said Michael Schneider, Denver Special Agent for the FBI.

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie is the boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito.


Laundrie used a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for two Capitol One Bank accounts “knowingly and with intent to defraud” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming, according to court records. He used the accounts to obtain “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”

Gabby Petito went missing in August during a cross-country van trip with Laundrie. Police identified Laundrie as a person of interest after authorities say he returned home to North Port alone with her van on Sept. 1.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family Sept. 11. North Port police say family members said they last saw Laundrie Sept. 14.

"The FBI also continues  to seek information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed  Camping Area between Aug, 27-30, who have had contact with Ms. Petito or Mr Laundrie, or may have seen their vehicle," the release states.

Their vehicle is a 2012 white Ford Transit van outfitted for camping.

Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments