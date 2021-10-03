Gabby Petito case: Foundations created out of tragedy

NORTH PORT — In the months after Denise Amber Lee was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2008, her family mourned her - and then created a foundation in her name to try to keep others from suffering like she did.
Two days after Gabby Petito's memorial service, her family announced a foundation in her name to help families of missing persons.
The fact that both have a foundation in their names isn't the only similarity between the cases of the two North Port residents. Their deaths, 13-years apart, has touched the North Port community and law enforcement familiar with both stories.
"I think what Gabby's family is doing is important and will ensure she didn't die in vain," said Rick Goff, Lee's father and a board member of the foundation named for Lee. "It's the same as we did by creating the Denise Amber Lee Foundation."
On Jan. 17, 2008, the 21-year-old mother of two was kidnapped at gunpoint from her North Port home. A citywide search for her included hundreds of law enforcement from numerous agencies. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted her assailant, Michael King, and captured him. Days later, a Sarasota K-9 found her body, buried in a remote area of North Port.
King was convicted of first-degree murder and is on death row.
Petito, 22, lived in North Port with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, for two years. The pair went on a cross-country van trip, documenting their travels with videos and photos. They were last spotted in Moab, Utah, by two police officers who pulled over the pair after a reported "domestic dispute." They were separated by police. Laundrie returned to his parent's North Port home in Petito's van without her.
Her parents who live in New York reported her missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie's parents reported him missing after he became a person of interest in Petito's disappearance. Her remains were found two days later at a national forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled a homicide. Laundrie is wanted by the FBI bank fraud for using a credit card after Petito went missing.
"People that haven't been through something like this don't really know what it's like," Goff said. "I worked a bunch of murder cases (as a sergeant at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office), but it didn't hit home until my daughter was murdered. Then it really hit home hard."
911 calls
On the day Denise Lee was kidnapped, several witnesses called in suspicious activity surrounding King's behavior.
Jane Kowalski heard screaming from a Camaro as she was driving down Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. She called 911 to report a person banging on the back window of the car. The dispatcher put the information into the computer system, but didn't alert deputies searching for Lee about what Kowalski had seen.
Lee's family believes the mistake cost Lee her life.
On Aug. 12, Petito and Laundrie were spotted fighting near a market store in Moab. A witness called 911 saying "the gentleman is slapping the girl." When police questioned the pair, Petito was asked if Laundrie slapped her. She said he didn't hit her, but grabbed her face, according to video recorded by police body cameras in Moab.
"He told me to shut up," Petito told the officer during an hour interview on the side of the road with two officers. "I was trying to get back into the van."
Laundrie said he locked her out of the van so that he could be apart from her while the pair were fighting. He told police he pushed her. Petito said she hit him first. Both had marks on them, including on Petito's face.
The Moab police made a decision to let the couple go their separate ways for the night, helping Laundrie get a hotel room. They had the option to make arrests but decided it was just a "slapfight" between a couple that loved one-another.
Millions of people have watched the encounter play out on YouTube.
"She was afraid of him," Goff said. "You see it all the time in abusive relationships. She's crying the entire time and taking the blame for him. It's a classic sign of an abusive relationship. It shows his control over her."
In the weeks leading up to her death, Petito told her mother the pair were fighting and it was getting worse. Petito suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, she told police, and officers noted she was appearing increasingly anxious.
The Moab police have asked an outside law agency to investigate what happened in the officers' encounter with Petito and Laundrie, and the chief there has taken a leave of absence.
At her memorial service last week, Petito's father Joe encouraged people to leave relationships if they become abusive.
"If there's a relationship that you're in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now," he said during the eulogy. "She’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first. And do it now while you have time."
Joe Petito said since his daughter's homicide, he's heard from those who said she gave them the courage to leave an abuser.
Goff called Laundrie "a coward" who knows what happened and didn't support his girlfriend during the traffic stop.
"You know they got back together after they were separated by police," he said. "In Florida, someone goes to jail in a domestic dispute. It gives the victim time to get away or get help. That wasn't so easy for Gabby because they were camping together away from home or her parents. He was being questioned in the same area as she was at the traffic stop. She was probably so scared of what he would do to her after the encounter with the cops. She didn't have a lot of options for help."
Teaching a better way
The Denise Amber Lee Foundation was established six months after Lee was slain. Her husband, Nathan, quit his job and made it his life’s mission to travel the country telling her story, to help 911 centers try to avoid a similar occurrence.
The mission is to support and promote public safety through uniform training, standardized protocols, quality assurance and technological advances to 911.
"We have added a domestic violence class for 911," said Mark Lee, father of Nathan Lee and vice president and COO of the Denise Amber Lee Foundation.
The foundation also begun offering human trafficking preparedness for the 911 professional, after more than 49,000 cases have been reported to the Human Trafficking Hotline in the last 10 years.
The foundation is gearing up for its first-ever "Be the Difference" live conference and expo Jan 30-Feb. 2, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
"Our purpose and goal are to provide quality training in our sessions and face-to-face consultation with the top and respected companies in our industry," Nathan Lee said. "We have so much planned. There will be training sessions in all six tracts — telecommunicator, supervisor, trainer, manager, health and wellness, and 911 Programs — within the communication center."
The Petito family is working on the details of its new foundation.
Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, last week thanked two organizations, We Help the Missing and the AWARE Foundation, for reaching 2 million people in 48 hours regarding Gabby's disappearance. Petito's family agrees that all missing persons deserve the same attention.
The AWARE Foundation has a design team and their posts reach "hundreds of thousands of people fast" providing missing posters with hair and eye color, any identifying characteristics (birthmarks, tattoos, piercings) of a missing loved one.
We Help the Missing is a team of private investigators and citizens who help locate missing persons.
The family asked that, in lieu of flowers, people donate to the Gabby Petito Foundation, P.O. Box One, Blue Point, NY 11715.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.