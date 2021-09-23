Gabby Petito case: Law firm offers $20K reward for information on Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT — The Boohoff Law firm is offering a reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old North Port man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito.
The reward is $20,000, according to Kate Shakira, an employee of the firm's North Port office.
"We believe by offering a reward, it may help law enforcement get answers and bring justice for Gabby," Shakira said. "We have been in touch with law enforcement about this reward."
Shakira said the reward will be paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies Boohoff Law written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Laundrie.
Petito's family called the North Port Police to report her missing on Sept. 11. The North Port woman was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23, which began on July 2. Laundrie returned to North Port to his parent's house on Wabasso Avenue in her van without her. He refused to talk to police.
A week ago, his parents reported him missing after he was named the only person of interest in Petito's disappearance.
Petito's remains were found Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A coroner ruled her death a homicide.
On Thursday, 16 different agencies searched the Carlton Reserve in Venice, the last place Christopher and Roberta Laundrie told police their son went.
"The authorized reward will remain open for two months starting from the receipt of the tip by the investigating law enforcement," according to a statement from the law firm.
"Only one reward is offered and cannot be split," Shakira said, adding the reward is offered to the first person to supply information leading directly to the "exact whereabouts" of Laundrie.
The law firm regularly contributes to events in the community, including giving away turkeys to families in need at Thanksgiving and helping house a homeless family with a newborn.
"We don't just have an office in this community," Shakira said. "We are a part of the community. We hope we can help bring justice to Gabby, her family and this community."
The Boohoff Law Firm also has offices in Tampa, Brandon, Zephyrhills, Tampa, and Seattle, Washington.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
